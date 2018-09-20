Gauthier is dealing with a shoulder issue that occured in Wednesday's clash with Ottawa, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

While coach Mike Babcock indicated the injury is not expected to be serious, Gauthier won't be in the lineup against Buffalo on Friday -- although he could still suit up for Saturday's tilt with the Sabres. The 2013 first-round pick appears to have the inside track for the fourth-line center job, but will have to stave off Adam Cracknell and Cody Bass.