Gauthier's assist Sunday in a 4-2 loss to Arizona was his first point in 10 games.

Gauthier is a trench digger -- he slugs it out game in and game out, and rarely picks up point. But Sunday, Goat skated with the talented William Nylander on his wing and that probably helped him deliver that point. He won't have Nylander as his wing man for long, so don't expect him to become a fantasy factor. Gauthier has just two goals and six assists in 39 games.