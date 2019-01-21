Maple Leafs' Frederik Gauthier: Trench digger gets rare point
Gauthier's assist Sunday in a 4-2 loss to Arizona was his first point in 10 games.
Gauthier is a trench digger -- he slugs it out game in and game out, and rarely picks up point. But Sunday, Goat skated with the talented William Nylander on his wing and that probably helped him deliver that point. He won't have Nylander as his wing man for long, so don't expect him to become a fantasy factor. Gauthier has just two goals and six assists in 39 games.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Gauthier: Gets on board in OT win•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Gauthier: Coach likes his game•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Gauthier: Still with Leafs for now•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Gauthier: Cleared to play, won't Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Gauthier: Sustains shoulder injury•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Gauthier: Suffers injury Wednesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...