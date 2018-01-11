Gauthier was returned to AHL Toronto on Thursday, Lance Hornby of the Toronto Sun reports.

The Buds have assigned Gauthier and defensive prospect Travis Dermott to the Marlies with the big club getting a five-day break between games. Toronto's 21st overall selection in the 2013 draft, Gauthier has skated to a minus-4 rating and is still in pursuit of his first point through five games. To be fair, he's only averaged 8:27 of ice time with the parent club, but perhaps time away from the NHL will allow the Canadian pivot to clear his head.