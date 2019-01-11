Maple Leafs' Gabriel Gagne: Dealt to Toronto
The Senators traded Gagne to the Maple Leafs in exchange for Morgan Klimchuk on Friday.
Gagne was Ottawa's 36th overall pick from the 2015 draft. The major concern at the time was that he needed to add muscle and weight to his lanky frame, but now he's a good 6-foot-5 and 214 pounds. The AHL section of Gagne's hockey resume includes 40 points (26 goals, 14 assists) over 142 games, and he was included in the AHL All-Star Game for the 2017-18 season. Expect him to refine his game with the Marlies.
