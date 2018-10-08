Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Allows six in win

Sparks was beaten six times on 31 shots in Sunday's 7-6 win over the Blackhawks.

Sparks was shaky in what was a wild, back-and-forth affair. Three goals came in the final two minutes of the game, with Sparks yielding two of them (both to Patrick Kane). The puck had eyes Sunday, but nonetheless, Sparks needs to be much better moving forward as Toronto looks to reduce Frederik Andersen's workload in 2018-19.