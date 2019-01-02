Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Announced as Thursday starter
Sparks will start Thursday at home versus the Wild, Chris Johnston of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Sparks will make his fourth consecutive start as Frederik Andersen remains sidelined with a groin injury. In 10 appearances this season, Sparks has posted an impressive 6-2-1 record. However, a 3.00 GAA and a .905 save percentage are hardly what you'd call impressive numbers, as the Maple Leafs have helped Sparks along the way, offering plenty of assistance in the form of goal support. That shouldn't change Thursday against Minnesota.
