Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Another adventure in goaltending

Sparks made 38 saves in a 6-2 loss to Ottawa on Saturday night.

It was yet another adventure in goaltending for Sparks. He made a lot of big saves in the first period to keep his mates in the game. But he also lost his shape and position far too often from that point forward. Sparks does not have the confidence of his coach, Mike Babcock. And he shouldn't have yours right now, either.