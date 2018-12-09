Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Appears in relief
Sparks appeared in relief Saturday and stopped all four shots he faced against the Bruins.
Coach Mike Babcock pulled Frederick Anderson early in the third period. Sparks was solid, but that doesn't make him a worthy fantasy play. His ice time will be limited to back-to-back games.
