Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Between pipes Friday

Sparks will guard the goal Friday against the Blue Jackets in Columbus, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

Sparks will make his second consecutive start for the Maple Leafs, looking to back his fifth win of the season with another Friday. He did surrender four goals against the Red Wings, however, so he may need to post a better effort to improve that record against the Blue Jackets.

More News
Our Latest Stories