Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Between pipes Thursday
Sparks will tend the twine for Thursday's road matchup with the Islanders, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.
While Frederik Andersen takes the first game of the Leafs' back-to-back against Edmonton on Wednesday, Sparks will start for the second on Long Island. The 25-year-old has been used sparingly this season, but when called upon has posted a solid 7-4-1 record with one shutout and a .908 save percentage.
