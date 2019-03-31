Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Big saves elude him

Sparks made 18 saves in a 4-2 loss to Ottawa on Saturday night.

His teammates fought back after Sparks put them down 2-0 with two five-hole goals. But he couldn't stop the Sens in the third. Sparks just couldn't make the big saves, unlike Craig Anderson at the other end who made 42 of them. Sparks might get more game time to rest Frederik Andersen, but that doesn't mean he should get it from you.