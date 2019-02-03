Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Calm, cool, collected in win
Sparks made 28 saves Saturday in a 3-2 win over Pittsburgh.
He allowed two goals in a 3:19 span in the first, but battened down the hatches otherwise. Sparks had strong rebound control and looked very steady -- not as sloppy or frantic has he had in other games this season. He'll continue to get the second-half of back-to-backs for the Leafs and if this strong play continues, Sparks could see a few more starts than that.
