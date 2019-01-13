Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Clears concussion protocol

Sparks (concussion) has been medically cleared and may suit up for Monday's game versus the Avalanche, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

Sparks and Frederick Andersen (illness) both worked as full participants in Sunday's practice while Michael Hutchinson, who played five games during their absences, sat out. It appears Sparks will reclaim his backup duties to Andersen, though Monday's morning skate will be more telling.