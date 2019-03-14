Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Comes off bench again in loss

Sparks replaced Frederik Andersen to begin the second period Wednesday, stopping 24 of 25 shots in a 5-4 loss to the Blackhawks.

The Leafs' No. 2 goalie has had to come off the bench in consecutive games and looked solid each time, although he got saddled with an undeserved loss Wednesday. Sparks now sports a 3.04 GAA and .906 save percentage on the season, and with Toronto playing a back-to-back set this weekend he should get his first actual start since Feb. 28.