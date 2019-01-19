Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Comes up short against Panthers
Sparks stopped 26 of 28 shots in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Panthers.
Florida's final goal was scored into an empty net. Sparks was seeing his first action of 2019 with Frederik Andersen back at full health, and while he turned in a solid performance, the 25-year-old backup still has a mediocre 2.91 GAA and .907 save percentage on the season.
