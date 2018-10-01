Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Earns backup job
Sparks appears to have secured the No. 2 job after Curtis McElhinney was waived by the club Monday.
Sparks has just 17 game of NHL action, but the organization appears to want to see what they have in the youngster, rather than utilize veterans McElhinney or Calvin Pickard. Considering how much Frederik Andersen plays, Sparks' ceiling is likely in the 20-game range.
