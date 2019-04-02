Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Facing desperate Carolina team

Sparks will start in goal Tuesday evening versus the visiting Hurricanes, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

Toronto's No. 2 netminder will scratch up the blue paint for the 20th time this season, fielding shots from a Carolina club with a tenuous grip on a wild-card spot within the Eastern Conference. Sparks will bring his 8-8-1 record, 3.15 GAA and .901 save percentage into the home clash against the league's most shot-happy team -- albeit one that only ranks 16th in the NHL in road scoring (2.79 GPG).