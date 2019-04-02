Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Facing desperate Carolina team
Sparks will start in goal Tuesday evening versus the visiting Hurricanes, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.
Toronto's No. 2 netminder will scratch up the blue paint for the 20th time this season, fielding shots from a Carolina club with a tenuous grip on a wild-card spot within the Eastern Conference. Sparks will bring his 8-8-1 record, 3.15 GAA and .901 save percentage into the home clash against the league's most shot-happy team -- albeit one that only ranks 16th in the NHL in road scoring (2.79 GPG).
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Big saves elude him•
-
Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: In goal Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Grabs win in Buffalo•
-
Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Gets starting nod Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Another adventure in goaltending•
-
Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Will be in net Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...