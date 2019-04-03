Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Falls to 'Canes

Sparks stopped 33 of 36 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

The Buds' playoff fate is now sealed -- they'll head to Boston to open the first round of the playoffs. With nothing left to play for in the standings, and Frederik Andersen having carried a heavy workload this season, expect Sparks to get the nod in one of Toronto's remaining two games.

