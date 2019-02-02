Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Gearing up to face Pens

Sparks will patrol the crease Saturday against the visiting Penguins, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

Sparks has compiled a 6-3-1 record, 2.91 GAA and .907 save percentage through 11 games this season. Those are mediocre numbers, but Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock obviously has a lot of faith in the 25-year-old, otherwise, he wouldn't be sending him between the pipes against a Penguins team that is ranked fourth in the league offensively by virtue of averaging 3.53 goals per game.