Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Gearing up to face Pens
Sparks will patrol the crease Saturday against the visiting Penguins, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.
Sparks has compiled a 6-3-1 record, 2.91 GAA and .907 save percentage through 11 games this season. Those are mediocre numbers, but Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock obviously has a lot of faith in the 25-year-old, otherwise, he wouldn't be sending him between the pipes against a Penguins team that is ranked fourth in the league offensively by virtue of averaging 3.53 goals per game.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Comes up short against Panthers•
-
Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Granted Friday's start•
-
Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Will serve as backup•
-
Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Clears concussion protocol•
-
Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Skates ahead of practice•
-
Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Unavailable against Predators•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...