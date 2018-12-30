Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Gets no help against Isles

Sparks made 24 saves in a 4-0 loss to the Islanders on Saturday night.

Robin Lehner stymied the Leaf shooters all night long, so Sparks needed to be perfect. He wasn't. He gets a lot of flack on Twitter from Leafs' fans, but he shouldn't. Sparks' numbers last season compare well to many guys who have become NHL starters. He just needs more playing time to get in a groove. He might just get it with Freddie Andersen's tight groin.