Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Gets start against Kings
Sparks will be between the pipes at home against the Kings on Monday, Kristen Shilton of TSN reports.
Sparks' first start of the year was less than ideal, as he allowed six goals on 31 shots. Last season, the 25-year-old was one of the best goalies in the AHL, posting a 1.79 GAA and .936 save percentage, so the Maple Leafs will hope that Sparks can bounce back in his second outing.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...