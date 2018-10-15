Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Gets start against Kings

Sparks will be between the pipes at home against the Kings on Monday, Kristen Shilton of TSN reports.

Sparks' first start of the year was less than ideal, as he allowed six goals on 31 shots. Last season, the 25-year-old was one of the best goalies in the AHL, posting a 1.79 GAA and .936 save percentage, so the Maple Leafs will hope that Sparks can bounce back in his second outing.