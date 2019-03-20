Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Gets starting nod Wednesday
Sparks will be between the pipes for Wednesday's road tilt versus Buffalo, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.
Sparks gets the second game of the Leafs' back-to-back after Frederik Andersen started versus Nashville on Tuesday. The 25-year-old Sparks saw action in just 17 contests this year, in which he is 7-7-1 with one shutout, a 3.24 GAA and a.902 save percentage. Toronto has one remaining back-to-back on the schedule, so the Illinois native may only get one more look in the crease in 2018-19.
