Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Gets starting nod
Sparks will guard the goal in Saturday's home game against the Islanders, Sportsnet reports.
Sparks was sharp in his last start Friday against Columbus, stopping 27 of 29 shots en route to a 4-2 victory. The 25-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling and pick up a third straight victory in a home matchup with an Islanders team that's gone 6-3-1 in its last 10 games.
