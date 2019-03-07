Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Getting more starts down stretch

Sparks will get close to half of the Leafs' remaining starts, according to TSN's Mark Masters.

Coach Mike Babcock says Toronto is targeting 56 starts for Frederik Andersen, who has already started 49. There are 15 starts left with three back-to-backs in that stretch. Go get Sparks, especially if you were counting on the Great Dane to bolster a playoff run. Or if you want to block his owner. Sparks might not be a great start immediately, but he has shown confidence under a heavier workload while in the AHL. You might just snag a few extra wins down the stretch.