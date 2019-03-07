Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Getting more starts down stretch
Sparks will get close to half of the Leafs' remaining starts, according to TSN's Mark Masters.
Coach Mike Babcock says Toronto is targeting 56 starts for Frederik Andersen, who has already started 49. There are 15 starts left with three back-to-backs in that stretch. Go get Sparks, especially if you were counting on the Great Dane to bolster a playoff run. Or if you want to block his owner. Sparks might not be a great start immediately, but he has shown confidence under a heavier workload while in the AHL. You might just snag a few extra wins down the stretch.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Inks extension•
-
Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Struggling to find footing•
-
Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Between pipes Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Loses to Rangers at MSG•
-
Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Starting at MSG•
-
Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Calm, cool, collected in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...