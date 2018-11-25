Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Gives goal judge night off
Garret Sparks made 35 saves in a 6-0 win over Philadelphia on Saturday night.
Sparksy needs a few more like this. They don't all have to be shutouts, but they do need to be as solid and consistent as he showed Saturday. Sparks doesn't really have the confidence of coach Mike Babcock, so this effort could start changing that. And maybe result in a bit more ice time.
