Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Grabs win in Buffalo
Sparks turned aside 22 of 24 shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Sabres.
It's his first victory since Feb. 2. Sparks has been seeing more work than usual lately due to Frederik Andersen's stumbles, but his 4.05 GAA and .889 save percentage in his last five outings don't inspire much confidence should he keep getting the call.
