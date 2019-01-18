Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Granted Friday's start

Sparks will defend the net during Friday's road game against the Panthers, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.

Sparks will make his first appearance in net since he allowed four gales on 32 shots to the Islanders back on Dec. 29, before the calendar flipped to 2019. He will look for a fresh start in the new year, though he will have to earn it against a Panthers team tallying 3.37 goals per game on home ice. Florida may also welcome back star forward Vincent Trocheck (ankle) on Friday, which would make things even more difficult for Sparks.