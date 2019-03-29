Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: In goal Saturday

Sparks will get the starting nod for Saturday's road clash with Ottawa, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

Sparks has struggled down the stretch, as he is 1-4-0 in his last six outings, along with a 3.88 GAA and .890 save percentage. The Illinois native could make one or two more appearances in the crease before the playoffs in order to give Frederik Andersen some extra rest, especially if (when) the Leafs' chances of securing the No. 2 spot in the Atlantic Division evaporate.