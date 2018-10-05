Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: In goal Sunday

Sparks will make his season debut versus the Blackhawks on Sunday, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.

Sparks -- who won the backup job during training camp -- will make his first start of the season in the second game of the Leafs' upcoming back-to-back. The netminder last logged an NHL game during the 2015-16 campaign, posting a 6-9-1 record with one shutout and 3.02 GAA in 17 appearances. Given the heavy workload expected for starter Frederik Andersen, Sparks figures to be primarily limited to back-to-back situations in order to get the starting nod.