Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: In goal Thursday
Sparks will get the starting nod at home versus Detroit on Thursday, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.
Sparks will be making just his sixth appearance between the pipes this season, which shouldn't come as a huge surprise considering Frederik Andersen saw 40 or more shots in each of his previous four outings. In limited action, the 25-year-old Sparks has been decent with a 4-1-0 record, along with one shutout and 2.57 GAA and .924 save percentage.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Gives goal judge night off•
-
Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: On puck patrol against Flyers•
-
Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Makes 38 saves in victory•
-
Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Scheduled to start Friday•
-
Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Blitzed by Bruins•
-
Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Gets rare start against B's•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...