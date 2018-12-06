Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: In goal Thursday

Sparks will get the starting nod at home versus Detroit on Thursday, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

Sparks will be making just his sixth appearance between the pipes this season, which shouldn't come as a huge surprise considering Frederik Andersen saw 40 or more shots in each of his previous four outings. In limited action, the 25-year-old Sparks has been decent with a 4-1-0 record, along with one shutout and 2.57 GAA and .924 save percentage.