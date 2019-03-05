Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Inks extension

Sparks agreed to terms on a one-year, $750,000 contract extension with Toronto on Tuesday.

Sparks was slated to spend much of the 2018-19 campaign in the minors in favor of Curtis McElhinney and Calvin Pickard, but after earning the starting job out of camp and seeing the other two guys claimed off waiver, Sparks has cemented himself as the No. 2 option. In limited action this season (14 games), the 25-year-old Sparks is 7-5-1 with one shutout and a .902 save percentage. Toronto has three more back-to-backs on the schedule, though the youngster could see a few extra starts to keep Frederik Andersen fresh for the playoffs.