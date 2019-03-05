Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Inks extension
Sparks agreed to terms on a one-year, $750,000 contract extension with Toronto on Tuesday.
Sparks was slated to spend much of the 2018-19 campaign in the minors in favor of Curtis McElhinney and Calvin Pickard, but after earning the starting job out of camp and seeing the other two guys claimed off waiver, Sparks has cemented himself as the No. 2 option. In limited action this season (14 games), the 25-year-old Sparks is 7-5-1 with one shutout and a .902 save percentage. Toronto has three more back-to-backs on the schedule, though the youngster could see a few extra starts to keep Frederik Andersen fresh for the playoffs.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Struggling to find footing•
-
Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Between pipes Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Loses to Rangers at MSG•
-
Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Starting at MSG•
-
Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Calm, cool, collected in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Gearing up to face Pens•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...