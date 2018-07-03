Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Leafs fielding trade calls for goalie

The Leafs have fielded calls about Sparks' availability in trade.

Sparks delivered a 31-9-2 record with a 1.79 GAA and .936 save percentage with the AHL Toronto Marlies last season. And he backstopped the team to a Calder Cup with a 14-5 record (2.22 GAA, .915 save percentage) in the postseason. The Leafs have Curtis McElhinney on contract, but Sparks will give him a run as the backup if the team doesn't move him this offseason. He's probably ready for a back-up role and 15-20 NHL starts in 2018-19.