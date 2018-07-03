Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Leafs fielding trade calls for goalie
The Leafs have fielded calls about Sparks' availability in trade.
Sparks delivered a 31-9-2 record with a 1.79 GAA and .936 save percentage with the AHL Toronto Marlies last season. And he backstopped the team to a Calder Cup with a 14-5 record (2.22 GAA, .915 save percentage) in the postseason. The Leafs have Curtis McElhinney on contract, but Sparks will give him a run as the backup if the team doesn't move him this offseason. He's probably ready for a back-up role and 15-20 NHL starts in 2018-19.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Sent down to AHL•
-
Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Summoned to parent club•
-
Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Waived Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Garners two-year contract extension•
-
Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Sent down to minors•
-
Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Returns to top level for finale•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...