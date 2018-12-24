Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Learns patience is virtue
Sparks made 26 saves in Sunday's 5-4 overtime home against the visiting Red Wings.
Sparks was eight seconds away from taking a loss in this one, but world-class pivot John Tavares bailed him out with an even-strength tally to force overtime, and then Kasperi Kapanen won it for the Leafs in the bonus round. Detroit was able to put the puck behind Sparks three teams in succession between the first and second period -- stemming from an all-rookie barrage -- but he kept his cool and let the NHL's second-best offense do its job.
