Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Looks good in Tuesday's preseason tilt

Sparks stopped all 22 shots he faced after relieving Curtis McElhinney in Tuesday's 4-1 preseason win over Ottawa.

Toronto's two candidates for the backup job both looked good in this one -- McElhinney stopped 12 of 13 shots to start the game. This will be a situation to monitor as the preseason unfolds, as Sparks certainly looks ready to take NHL reps behind starter Frederik Andersen.