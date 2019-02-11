Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Loses to Rangers at MSG

Sparks allowed three goals on 29 shots in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Rangers.

Sparks' teammates fell asleep on Mats Zuccarello in the opening period, leading to Mika Zibanejad's opening goal. Kasperi Kapanen would tie the game midway through the first, but New York would score three unanswered and win the game 4-1. The 25-year-old goaltender, playing for just the third time in 2019, will see his record fall to 7-4-1 with a 2.86 GAA and .906 save percentage.