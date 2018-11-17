Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Makes 38 saves in victory
Sparks allowed one goal on 39 shots in a 2-1 victory against the Ducks on Friday.
This was his best start of the season and maybe the best performance of the 25-year-old's two-year career, as his 38 saves were a career high. Regardless, Sparks isn't fantasy relevant. He will likely rack up some wins, but he won't be good enough in the other categories to be worth starting most nights. He owns a .896 save percentage and 3.05 GAA in 21 career NHL starts.
