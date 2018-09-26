Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: May become trade bait
Sparks must clear waivers to be assigned to the AHL and could become a trade option before opening night, according to Toronto's Sportsnet590 The FAN.
Sparks has looked nervous and shaken at times, and that has led to some queasy outings this preseason. He may slide through waivers easily, but the Leafs may decide to try to optimize any value he has in a trade rather than risk losing him for nothing. Sparks could be an NHL backup somewhere, but there are actually few openings.
