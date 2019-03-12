Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Needed in relief against Bolts
Sparks stopped 21 of 23 shots after replacing Frederik Andersen early in the second period of Monday's 6-2 loss to the Lightning.
The 25-year-old backup had a little more luck repelling the Tampa attack than Andersen did, but it was still far from a clean outing. Sparks has only started one of the Leafs' last 14 games -- and gave up six goals to the Islanders when he did so -- so there's no guarantee he gets the call Wednesday on home ice against the Blackhawks despite Andersen's stumble.
