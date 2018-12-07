Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Needs to do more to prove worth

Sparks made 27 saves Thursday in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

Sparks was shaky early, allowing two goals in a 1:03 span in the first. He then staked the Wings to a 4-1 lead by the 11:07 mark of the second period before his teammates roared back to tie the game. Sparks needs to do more than he showed Thursday to earn the confidence of his coach.

