Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Needs to do more to prove worth
Sparks made 27 saves Thursday in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Red Wings.
Sparks was shaky early, allowing two goals in a 1:03 span in the first. He then staked the Wings to a 4-1 lead by the 11:07 mark of the second period before his teammates roared back to tie the game. Sparks needs to do more than he showed Thursday to earn the confidence of his coach.
