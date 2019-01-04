Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Officially diagnosed with concussion

Sparks -- who was already in the protocol -- has been officially diagnosed with a concussion, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

Sparks was held out of Thursday's clash over concerns surrounding a potential concussion and the team's fears have been confirmed. The netminder almost certainly won't be able to backup Michael Hutchinson versus the Canucks on Saturday, which means either Frederik Andersen (groin) will need to be activated off injured reserve or the team will have to bring Kasimir Kaskisuo back up from the minors.