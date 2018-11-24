Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: On puck patrol against Flyers
Sparks will start in goal Saturday evening against the visiting Flyers, Dave McCarthy of NHL.com reports.
Sparks was nearly perfect his last time out, setting aside 38 of 39 shots en route to a road win over host Anaheim on Nov 16. The American netminder will now fields shots from a Flyers club that ranks no better than 16th in goals (3.09), shots on goal (31.5), or the power play (15.7 percent), as measured on a per-game basis.
