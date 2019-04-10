Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Returns to practice
Sparks, who had been away from the team in order to work with goalie coaches, joined the Maple Leafs for practice Wednesday on the eve of Game 1 against the Bruins, Chris Johnston of Sportsnet reports.
Barring an injury, we don't expect the Maple Leafs to turn to any goalie other than Frederik Andersen in the postseason, but every team needs insurance in net, and Michael Hutchinson is currently away from the team due to personal reasons. Sparks has struggled mightily this calendar year, with the American backstop posting a 2-7-0 record 3.30 GAA and .899 save percentage over 10 games. He's been working extensively with the goalie coaches to refine his game, and a few dominos need to fall in order for him be a fantasy option for the postseason.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Spending time with goalie coaches•
-
Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Falls to 'Canes•
-
Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Facing desperate Carolina team•
-
Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Big saves elude him•
-
Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: In goal Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Grabs win in Buffalo•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...