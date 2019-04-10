Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Returns to practice

Sparks, who had been away from the team in order to work with goalie coaches, joined the Maple Leafs for practice Wednesday on the eve of Game 1 against the Bruins, Chris Johnston of Sportsnet reports.

Barring an injury, we don't expect the Maple Leafs to turn to any goalie other than Frederik Andersen in the postseason, but every team needs insurance in net, and Michael Hutchinson is currently away from the team due to personal reasons. Sparks has struggled mightily this calendar year, with the American backstop posting a 2-7-0 record 3.30 GAA and .899 save percentage over 10 games. He's been working extensively with the goalie coaches to refine his game, and a few dominos need to fall in order for him be a fantasy option for the postseason.