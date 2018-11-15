Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Scheduled to start Friday
Sparks will start in goal Friday, taking on the Ducks in Anaheim for the second half of the back-to-back set, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.
Sparks faltered in last Saturday's road start against the Bruins, as he coughed up five goals on 34 shots on the way to his first loss of the season. He'll look for better results facing a perpetually banged up Ducks squad that has gone 3-5-2 in its last 10 games.
