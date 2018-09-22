Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Shaky in preseason start

Sparks allowed three goals on 12 shots in Friday's 5-3 preseason win over the Sabres.

Getting the start on home ice, the 25-year-old was beaten just 30 seconds into the game, setting the tone for his outing before he checked out halfway through the second period. Sparks' chances of winning the Leafs' No. 2 netminding job might have taken a hit in this one, as Curtis McElhinney turned aside all 20 shots he saw after replacing him, but Sparks will get a few more opportunities to prove himself before the regular season begins.