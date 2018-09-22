Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Shaky in preseason start
Sparks allowed three goals on 12 shots in Friday's 5-3 preseason win over the Sabres.
Getting the start on home ice, the 25-year-old was beaten just 30 seconds into the game, setting the tone for his outing before he checked out halfway through the second period. Sparks' chances of winning the Leafs' No. 2 netminding job might have taken a hit in this one, as Curtis McElhinney turned aside all 20 shots he saw after replacing him, but Sparks will get a few more opportunities to prove himself before the regular season begins.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Looks good in Tuesday's preseason tilt•
-
Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Leafs fielding trade calls for goalie•
-
Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Sent down to AHL•
-
Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Summoned to parent club•
-
Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Waived Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Garners two-year contract extension•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...