Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Skates ahead of practice
Sparks (concussion) took a twirl on the ice Wednesday, but didn't take part in practice, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.
While it's a step in the right direction for Sparks to begin working with the team's goalie coach, the fact that he hasn't been cleared for practice doesn't bode well for an immediate return to the lineup. Look for the team to bring Kasimir Kaskisuo back from the minors prior to Thursday's matchup with New Jersey to serve as the backup with Sparks and Frederik Andersen (groin) still sidelined.
