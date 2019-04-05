Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Spending time with goalie coaches
Sparks (coach's decision) won't be available and will spend the next 10 days with the goalie coaches, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports.
Sparks' locker was cleaned out Friday morning in the wake of the Leafs recalling Michael Hutchinson from AHL Toronto, leaving many to speculate about the Leafs' goalie situation. The Illinois native has found himself in a slump to end the regular season -- in his last six appearances, Sparks went 1-4-0, giving up 17 goals while posting a 3.30 GAA and .902 save percentage. In Sparks' absence, Hutchinson will be the backup behind Frederik Andersen.
