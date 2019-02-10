Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Starting at MSG
Sparks will defend the road goal in Sunday's game versus the Rangers, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.
Sparks has just two starts in 2019 and he has a 1-1 record with a .931 save percentage in that span. This will be his first start at the historic Madison Square Garden, and he'll draw a struggling Rangers team that has lost three of the last four and averaged 2.25 goals per game in that span. Sparks could be a low-cost option in daily formats with high upside.
