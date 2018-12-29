Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Strong showing against Jackets

Sparks turned aside 27 of 29 shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

The 25-year-old backup was technically making his second straight start, although the two outings were sandwiched around the NHL's Christmas break. Sparks won both of them, giving him a 6-1-1 record on the season, and while his 2.88 GAA and .910 save percentage are less impressive, more performances like this could give Leafs coach Mike Babcock the confidence to use Sparks more often and provide Frederik Andersen with a bit more rest in the second half.