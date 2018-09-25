Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Struggles again Monday
Sparks allowed five goals on 36 shots in Monday's 5-1 preseason loss to Montreal.
All five goals against Sparks came at even strength. He gave up a pair of tallies on 12 shots in the first period, then surrendered three more on just 11 shots in the second before settling down to stop all 13 attempts against in the final frame. Sparks was hoping to earn the backup job over Curtis McElhinney after a terrific campaign in the AHL last season, but this poor performance from the 25-year-old netminder tilts the scales even further in McElhinney's favor.
