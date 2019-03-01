Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Struggling to find footing
Sparks stopped 31 shots in a 6-1 loss to the Islanders on Thursday night.
Sparks wasn't horrible. But when the Leafs don't show up, he has zero chance at a win. Sparks continues to have NHL starter potential, but he is struggling to find his his footing in a back-up role. He just can't seem to develop any rhythm playing in an occasional role, but he needs to find some fast. Fredrick Andersen needs some rest heading into the postseason, but Sparks is 1-4 in his last five starts. If the Leafs can't use him, you can't either.
